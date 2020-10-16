Ascott secures over 2,100 new units across 12 properties in China

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CAPITALAND'S wholly-owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Ltd, has secured more than 2,100 new units across 12 properties in China in the last three months.
Revenue from its operating properties in the country have also almost fully recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels,...
