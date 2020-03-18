You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Asia's poor bear brunt of coronavirus

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

MILLIONS of homeless people and those living in informal settlements across Asia are at heightened risk of contracting the coronavirus due to their dire living conditions, housing experts said on Tuesday.

The coronavirus has infected about 180,000 people worldwide and killed more than 7,000, according to a Reuters tally.

While the data does not show how many lived in slums, the high density of settlements and meagre facilities raises their vulnerability, said Cecilia Tacoli, a researcher at the London-based International Institute for Environment and Development.

"Proximity is an important driver of infection, and low-income settlements in many cities of the Global South are very densely populated," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Given that new infectious diseases will likely continue to spread rapidly into and within cities, low-income settlements need more effective infrastructure."

Money FM podcast: Building a home with opportunities for all

Globally, about 1.8 billion people live in inadequate housing and homelessness, according to the United Nations.

While hand-washing is a basic precaution against the coronavirus, about 40 per cent of the world's population do not have such a facility with water and soap at home, according to Unicef, the UN's children's fund.

Isolation is also hard when space is constrained and rooms are often shared, according to Annie Wilkinson, a research fellow at research organisation the Institute of Development Studies.

"Slums' informal or illegal status often undermines both the collection of data and the implementation of policies to improve health," she said. "There is a real risk that the impacts on the urban poor will be considerably higher than elsewhere."

In South Asia, authorities have reported rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

In India, at least four million people are homeless in urban areas, and more than 70 million live in informal settlements, said Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN), a non-profit.

In addition to providing emergency accommodation and healthcare services, authorities must enforce a moratorium on evictions, noted Shivani Chaudhry, executive director at HLRN.

"Under the current circumstances, demolishing homes and rendering people homeless would result in increasing their vulnerability to contracting and spreading the virus," she added.

In Delhi, city officials are sanitising homeless shelters, and providing tent shelters until the end of the month, said Bipin Rai, a member of the Delhi Urban Slum Improvement Board, adding: "The government is closely monitoring the needs of homeless citizens. There will be no evictions for now." REUTERS

