Australia's Fairfax Media spinoff Domain names new CEO

[BENGALURU] Property classifieds website Domain Holdings Australia Ltd named Jason Pellegrino as managing director and chief executive on Tuesday.

Pellegrino will take over in August after incumbent Antony Catalano stepped down in January this year.

Nick Falloon will continue in his interim role as Domain's interim executive chairman until Pellegrino steps in, after which he will resume his role as non-executive chairman.

Domain taps Pellegrino from Google Australia and New Zealand where he has been managing director since May 2016.

