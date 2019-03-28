You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australia's property slump drives biggest wealth drop in 7 years

Thu, Mar 28, 2019 - 12:39 PM

[SYDNEY] Australia's slumping property and stock markets have driven the biggest decline in household wealth in seven years, underscoring pressure on the central bank to resume cutting interest rates.

Household wealth decreased 2.1 per cent in the final three months of last year, the largest drop since the third quarter of 2011, the statistics bureau said in Sydney Thursday. The decline was driven by land and property values, which slid for a fourth straight quarter, and financial assets as pension funds were hit by stock market losses.

Australia is seeing a reversal of its traditional wealth generation method of gearing up to the limit to buy a house and then inflating away debt with wage rises and property gains. Instead, asset deflation is pushing up debt ratios: despite restricted lending, mortgage debt as a share of residential land and dwellings climbed to 28.3 per cent, a four-year high.

Reserve Bank chief Philip Lowe last month shifted to a neutral stance as concerns mount that declining wealth will prompt households to hunker down on spending. The economy slowed sharply in the second half of last year on weaker consumption, which accounts for almost 60 per cent of GDP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Money markets reckon Mr Lowe will be easing before long and are pricing in almost two quarter-point cuts from the current 1.5 per cent cash rate.

Thursday's data reinforce the urgency for tax relief and extra spending expected in next week's federal budget, but the fiscal injection may prove too late to save Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government, which is trailing in opinion polls ahead of an expected May election.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Top execs from Teambuild, CDL and Surbana Jurong to join BCA board

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

Two incentives to rejuvenate the city

Pilot plans for underground space in select areas

Greater Southern Waterfront development will start in 5-10 years

Ascott Reit buys 150-room business hotel near Sydney Airport for A$61m

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

file74nvs2naq9xm7bhgnfn.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Three areas singled out for bumped-up R&D funding after govt review

file74gn7ecynxsdluchbf8.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA bonds a hit with investors, upsized to S$750 million

Most Read

1 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
2 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
3 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
4 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
5 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences

Must Read

AK_pg_2803.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta gets 15.5% pay hike to S$11.9m for 2018

cbd.jpg
Mar 28, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD to see identity shift

Mar 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Top execs from Teambuild, CDL and Surbana Jurong to join BCA board

Mar 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, SGX, ST Engineering, Yanlord Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening