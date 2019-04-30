You are here

Home > Real Estate

Australia's Westpac flags US$359m provision for refunds, sees profit hit

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 5:46 PM

[SYDNEY] Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said it will set aside A$510 million (S$488 million) to refund customers who had been charged fees for services not rendered, as it seeks to rebuild its image following revelations of misconduct in a sector-wide inquiry.

The charge will reduce Westpac's reported cash earnings for the six months to March by an additional A$357 million, raising the total hit for the half to A$617 million.

The No.2 lender in Australia said the provision was related to remediation and potential refunds of service fees charged by its network of self-employed advisers, who received total advisory fees of A$966 million over 2008-2018.

"While it is disappointing that we have needed to make these provisions ... our priority was to deal with any outstanding issues and process payments as quickly as possible," Chief Executive Officer Brian Hartzer said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Westpac is due to report earnings on May 6, and analysts have largely priced in the extra charges in their estimates.

All major Australian banks have increased provisions related to efforts to remediate customers for banking misconduct, under pressure from regulators after the Royal Commission last year revealed a widespread practice of illegally charging fees without providing services.

While lenders have accounted for billions in potential liabilities related to wrongful charges by their employees, they have been slower to estimate the refunds of fees charged by their much larger network of self-employed financial advisers.

Analysts believe that once those provisions are accounted for, the bulk of the remediation provisions related to known misconduct should be out of the way.

They expect National Australia Bank to add to its A$1.1 billion in remediation provisions to account for its self-employed advisers, while Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is also expected to add to its provisions.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Countrywide warns on earnings as Brexit dents buyer confidence

JTC puts 0.83 ha Gul Circle industrial site up for tender

Hong Kong's March home prices rise at fastest pace since September 2016

Marriott to launch luxury home-sharing platform

Chinese developers push land prices up as credit, purchase rules ease

CDL pays S$77.7m for 12.4% of IREIT Global and 50% of trust's manager

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin

Must Read

doc7551z5ahn9k6l7fvfho_doc6xza8jxxfq9ygc48n3j.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

lwx_temasek_300419_50.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending up 0.6% in March: MAS preliminary data

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

CDL pays S$77.7m for 12.4% of IREIT Global and 50% of trust's manager

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening