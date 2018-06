THE Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said on Tuesday that it has launched five land parcels for vegetable farming, and two land parcels for quail-egg farming at Lim Chu Kang for sale by public tender on Tuesday.

Each land parcel has a lease term of 20 years, ranging from 16,096.3 square metres to 20,500.2 sq m.

The tender for the land parcels will close at 12 noon on Sept 4.