Beauty World Plaza owners launch redevelopment site for tender

Singapore
THE owners of the Beauty World Plaza retail and residential building are putting up the redevelopment site for tender with a reserve price of S$165 million, agent Knight Frank Singapore announced on Wednesday.
The tender for Beauty World Plaza will close on Jan 30, 2019,
