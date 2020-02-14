You are here

Home > Real Estate

Bezos pays record US$165m for Beverly Hills home

Property in Los Angeles area was built in the Georgian style with expansive terraces and its own nine-hole golf course
Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200214_BEZOS14_4033203.jpg
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Mr Bezos recently cashed out US$4.1 billion of Amazon shares.
PHOTO: AFP

Seattle

JEFF Bezos is on a shopping spree befitting the world's richest man.

The Amazon founder agreed to pay US$165 million for a Beverly Hills mansion on nine acres, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, setting a record for a Los Angeles-area home.

The property designed for Hollywood film titan Jack Warner in the 1930s was described by Architectural Digest in 1992 as the "archetypal studio mogul's estate", built in Georgian style with expansive terraces and its own nine-hole golf course.

It is emerging just days after regulatory filings showed Mr Bezos cashed out US$4.1 billion of Amazon shares and comes amid reports that he has also entered the art market.

SEE ALSO

Amazon's Bezos buys estate for US$165m: report

He reportedly set a record for artist Ed Ruscha at a Christie's auction with a US$52.5 million purchase of Hurting the Word Radio #2 in November, and also bought Vignette 19 by Kerry James Marshall for US$18.5 million.

The property has belonged to David Geffen since 1990, when he paid US$47.5 million. Mr Bezos was seen socialising on the entertainment mogul's mega-yacht last summer, visible in an Instagram post with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Goldman Sachs Group's former chief, Lloyd Blankfein.

It's something of a style makeover for the 56-year-old Mr Bezos, whose once low-key personal life has been a source of frequent headlines since he and MacKenzie Bezos divorced in 2019.

He has been walking red carpets with Ms Sanchez and has even been drawn into geopolitical controversies over allegations that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was involved in hacking his phone.

Mr Bezos had been shopping for an estate for months, according to agents who were contacted during the search.

In a January interview, realtor Josh Flagg said he would get a call "at least once a month from different agents asking if I have something".

The purchase adds to a string of mega-deals for high-end residential properties since the start of 2019.

Citadel founder Ken Griffin plunked down a record US$238 million for a New York penthouse at 220 Central Park South.

Lachlan Murdoch, the son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, paid a then-California record of about US$150 million for a Bel-Air estate that had been featured about a half century ago on The Beverly Hillbillies TV show.

Hedge fund billionaire Steven Schonfeld and his wife Brooke closed on a mega-mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, for US$111 million.

Mr Bezos' real-estate empire already features homes on both US coasts, such as a mansion in Washington, DC where he recently hosted a party for the capital's elite including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, the son-in-law and daughter of US President Donald Trump.

He also owns 170,000 hectares of desert scrub in Texas.

Regardless, Mr Bezos can well afford it. Even after his marital split, he's worth US$131.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

F&B players seek rebates as some face imminent closure

Developers explore new ideas to market projects safely

The M braves virus outbreak with preview

Covid-19 spread clouds recovery of S'pore retail, industrial sectors

HK property developers cut retail rents amid war on virus

Berlin's 5-year rent freeze is cold comfort for Lisbon

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 14, 2020 12:02 AM
Banking & Finance

Centerbridge seeks up to US$5b for fourth debt fund

[NEW YORK] US private equity firm Centerbridge Partners is seeking to raise up to US$5 billion for its fourth...

Feb 13, 2020 11:49 PM
Consumer

In Norway, bottles made of plastic are still fantastic

[FETSUND,Norway] One at a time, the elderly lady places her empties into the gaping hole of a machine at the...

Feb 13, 2020 11:43 PM
Garage

GrabWheels raises US$30m in ongoing Series A round

THE mobility arm of ride-hailing giant Grab, GrabWheels, announced on Thursday it has raised US$30 million from...

Feb 13, 2020 11:29 PM
Consumer

Alibaba warns of drop in e-commerce revenues due to coronavirus

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group Holding warned of a drop in revenues at its key e-commerce businesses this quarter as the...

Feb 13, 2020 11:24 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX asks Vividthree to explain why company is raising more funds

CATALIST-LISTED visual effects studio Vividthree Holdings told the bourse on Thursday that it has had to turn to a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly