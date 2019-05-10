You are here

Home > Real Estate

Britain to spend £200m to fix high-rise combustible cladding

Govt stepping in after many private developers refuse to fix building coverings found to be combustible
Fri, May 10, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE British government will spend £200 million (S$355 million) to replace combustible cladding on the outside of high-rise buildings after some private developers refused to pay to make them safe in response to a tragic fire that killed 71 people.

The announcement comes two years after a blaze engulfed Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey London social housing block, the deadliest domestic fire in Britain since World War II.

The fire raised questions about building regulations and the quality of cladding in particular. Officials have said aluminium cladding with a plastic core contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After spending months trying to persuade property companies to pay to remove the cladding with only limited success, the government has decided to step in with public funds to fix the cladding on about 170 high- rise buildings.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said although some private companies had acted, many had failed to do or had tried to pass on the cost of the work to people living in the buildings.

"It is of paramount importance that everybody is able to feel and be safe in their homes," Mrs May said. "We will now be fully funding the replacement of cladding on high-rise private residential buildings so residents can feel confident they are secure in their homes."

Latest government figures show 166 private buildings out of 176 identified with the cladding after inspections carried out following the Grenfell fire have yet to start removing the material.

The government has already committed to funding replacement of the cladding for all social housing. But, currently 23 blocks are still covered in it.

Housing Minister James Brokenshire said he had changed his mind on waiting for developers pay up for safety work because of the stress on the residents living in the buildings.

"What has been striking to me over recent weeks is just the time it is taking and my concern over the leaseholders themselves - that anxiety, that stress, that strain," he said.

Residents of tower blocks wrapped in combustible cladding are suffering bouts of depression and suicidal feelings, a survey found last month.

Leaseholders were facing bills of tens of thousands of pounds each to fix their homes. Building owners will have three months to claim the funds, with one condition being that they take "reasonable steps" to recover the costs from those responsible for the cladding.

Grenfell United, a group of survivors and the bereaved, said the news offered hope to people feeling at risk at home.

"This result is a testament to residents themselves, in social and private blocks, who refused to be ignored," the group said. "The truth is, we should never have had to fight for it." REUTERS

Real Estate

OUE C-Reit Q1 DPU jumps 47.5%

HDB resale volume up 16.5% in April, resale prices slip 0.4%: SRX

China commercial properties woo more foreign investment in Q1

China developer Agile Group expands into new energy vehicles with We Solutions

Luxury home sales boom in Sao Paulo with low rates spurring demand

Huawei CFO, on house arrest, moving to bigger mansion

Editor's Choice

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

Must Read

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BT_20190510_PWIPRO_3777514.jpg
May 10, 2019
Consumer

Wipro Consumer Care making bigger Splash in personal care market

BT_20190510_JAIHI10_3777583.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

New catalytic system helps turn unwanted CO2 into fuel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening