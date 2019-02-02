You are here

Brookvale Park's owners to get en bloc hongbao as sale is approved

Redevelopment includes plan to open another route from Sunset Way area to Clementi Rd
Sat, Feb 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM
The project will have 660 units when redeveloped, up from the 160 units at the current 373,008 sq ft site.

Singapore

NOW that a sale order has just been granted for Brookvale Park condo's en bloc, buyer Hoi Hup Sunway will soon be able to embark on its redevelopment, which includes a plan to extend Sunset Way by cutting through the site and a forested area to connect to Clementi Road, its

