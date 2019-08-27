You are here

Home > Real Estate

Bukit Sembawang Estates' Luxus Hills to open for preview on Aug 30

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 6:51 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

PROPERTY developer Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited 999-year leasehold landed development Luxus Hills has released 32 out of 78 units for sale. Public preview will begin this Friday. 

Having sold six units to date, the four-storey landed homes of Luxus Hills start from around S$3 million to S$4.2 million and has a starting per square foot (psf) price of around S$1,894. 

Located within Seletar Hills Estate, the development comprises of 58 intermediate terraces, 10 corner terraces and 10 semi-detached homes. 

Sizes of intermediate terraces range from 3,575 to 3,810 square feet (sq ft), corner terraces from 3,541 to 3,671 sq ft and semi-detached houses from 3,541 to 3,671 sq ft.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Landed homes are becoming increasingly rare in land-scarce Singapore, accounting for just 5 per cent of Singapore's housing stock," said Jenny Ho, marketing general manager of Bukit Sembawang Estates in a media statement. 

"We expect this phase of sales to be very well-received by potential home buyers looking to invest in a timeless, high-quality landed property for themselves and their future generations," she said. 

While Bukit Sembawang Estates expects majority of buyers to be purchasing for their own occupancy, they do not discount the fact that there will be investors due to their range of flexible deferred payment schemes, according to Ms Ho. 

Currently, Luxus Hills offers several payment schemes. The Stay & Pay Scheme allows buyers to move in right away with a 20 per cent down payment and the Reservation Scheme takes in reservations with a 10 per cent deposit, with the rest of the payments to be made in 2021. 

These schemes aim to benefit home buyers who are awaiting the proceeds from the sale of properties, or owners of properties undergoing en bloc sales, a spokesperson from Bukit Sembawang Estates told The Business Times.

Lee Nai Jia, head of research at Knight Frank Singapore, said that there is demand for such property because there is no lease expiry. He also noted that while sales would not be as brisk as other properties like condos, it can expect to sales to be "consistent".

ERA Realty’s head of research and consultancy, Nicholas Mak shares similar sentiments. 

"Launches for landed homes are few compared to condos so it is a rare opportunity for those looking to buy brand new landed homes," said Mr Mak. 

Real Estate

Singapore was top destination for Hong Kong real estate investors in H1: report

Hotels have piled on the brands. In a downturn, that could be a problem

Hong Kong protests fuel buyer interest in luxury Australia, NZ homes

Court approves OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger; updated timetable released

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

Auction sales of Australian homes hit two-year high

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_dfs_270898.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Consumer

DFS to close Changi Airport liquor, tobacco stores; some 500 affected staff offered options

nz_dfs_270898.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_business_270819.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts up 2.8% in Q2

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly