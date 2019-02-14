You are here

Bukit Sembawang posts Q3 net profit of S$44.6m on higher profit recognition, sales

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 7:37 PM
HIGHER sales and higher profit recognition on more development projects lifted property developer Bukit Sembawang Estates' financials for the third quarter ended Dec 31.

Net profit leapt to S$44.6 million from a restated S$12 million in the year-ago period, as revenue jumped to S$122.3 million from a restated S$17.5 million in Q3 a year ago.

Profits for the third quarter this financial year were recognised for 8 St Thomas, Nim Collection Phase 1 and 2, and Watercove. In the same quarter a year ago, it recognised profits for Skyline Residences and Watercove.

Earnings per share shot up to 17.24 Singapore cents from 4.63 cents in the year-ago period.

The group expects to complete Nim Collection Phase 1 and 2 by 3Q 2019. It will also launch Luxus Hills Phases 8-9 landed properties this year.

Bukit Sembawang shares ended S$0.03 or 0.5 per cent higher at S$5.63 on Thursday.

