Bukit Timah Plaza ground-floor unit up for sale with S$30m guide price

Singapore
A PRIME ground-floor commercial unit, including 12 accessory car-park lots, within Bukit Timah Plaza has been launched for sale via an expression of interest (EOI) exercise, exclusive marketing agent SRI told The Business Times.
The strata area spans 17,351 square feet (...
