You are here

Home > Real Estate

Canada pension board to co-invest in China rental housing

Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CANADA Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Thursday it will invest in China's rental housing sector with local property developer Longfor Group, with an initial targeted investment of US$817 million.

The companies will invest in China across major cities - Tier 1 and core Tier 2 - via developments, acquisition and master-lease of commercial assets to be converted into rental housing, CPPIB said in a statement.

Beijing-based Longfor, China's No. 9 home-builder by sales value, is one of the most aggressive players in the policy-supported rental housing sector, with a target to add 45,000 new units in the second half to its 20,000 unit portfolio. It expects operating income from rental housing business to be over 3 billion yuan (S$611.4 million) in 2020.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company was the first in the country to issue bonds to the public for the business, as Chinese developers have been rushing to raise funds, including via the securitisation and debt market, since the second half of last year for the low-return sector.

China announced plans in August to launch pilot programmes in 13 major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, to develop rental housing projects in an effort to ease a housing shortage.

Jimmy Phua, CPPIB's Asia head of real estate investments, said: "Demand for modern, quality rental housing among young professionals and new graduates in China is growing rapidly, and through this collaboration, we are pleased to have the opportunity to participate in this fast-growing sector of Chinese real estate and to further diversify our investments in the market."

CPPIB and Longfor first started collaborating in 2014 with investments in retail malls and mixed-use projects. REUTERS

Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

Dutch city to unveil world's first 3D-printed housing complex

Four freehold shophouses on Macpherson Road put on sale

Asia visitors opt for private apartments over cheap five-star hotel rooms: Agoda

Concrete jungle cements potential for developers' profits

Canada housing prices show signs of stabilizing, reports show

Editor's Choice

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

BT_20180713_HHPOSH13_3499789.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Robert Kuok-linked groups tie up to target Taiwan's wind sector

Most Read

1 Tham Khai Meng fired from chief creative officer role at ad giant Ogilvy over alleged misconduct
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC 20-year returns ease to 3.4% amid challenging climate

BT_20180713_KRTOWER13_3499675.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Real Estate

Allianz deal latest to mark office rent upturn

Jul 13, 2018
Government & Economy

GIC puts more in tech firms but is mindful of surging valuations

BT_20180713_STTHAM13FABW_3499670.jpg
Jul 13, 2018
Consumer

Ogilvy sacks chief creative officer Tham Khai Meng over alleged misconduct

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening