CapitaLand acquires 32-ha prime mixed-use site in Chongqing for 2.2b yuan

CAPITALAND has acquired all the shares in a company that owns a 32-hectare prime mixed-use site in Chongqing, in a move that will boost its residential pipeline in China by more than 2,100 units.

The amount payable is 2.2 billion Chinese yuan (S$459 million), which includes the agreed value of the property at 5.7 billion yuan, the group said on Wednesday.

The land parcel comprises two greenfield sites that will yield 1,900 residential units and a shopping mall with a combined gross floor area (GFA), excluding car park, of 335,000 square metres when fully developed by 2022. It also includes brownfield sites with an inventory of 223 residential units and 100,000 sq m of office and retail space that are completed or soon-to-be completed.

CapitaLand president and group CEO Lim Ming Yan said: “Given its significant scale, strategic location and excellent connectivity, the land parcel in Chongqing’s Xinpaifang is a prized acquisition that will boost CapitaLand’s land bank in a key gateway city in the South Western region of China.

“This latest acquisition rides on the strong sales momentum for the residential component of Raffles City Chongqing – CapitaLand’s largest and most complex integrated development opening in phases from next year – which has sold 90 per cent of the 500 apartments launched to date.”

The newly acquired land parcel is located in Xinpaifang, a mature residential and commercial zone in Liangjiang New Area, the first national-level development area in inland China and a part of Chongqing’s Free Trade Zone.

It is a 20-minute drive from Jiangbei International Airport and a short distance from Guanyinqiao Central Business District (CBD) as well as Jiefangbei CBD, which is next to Raffles City Chongqing.

Nestled within a well-established residential enclave with nearby amenities, the site is directly connected to Sports Park metro station, which serves three lines. The area has a high-income population of about 600,000 people within a three-kilometre radius.

CapitaLand China CEO Lucas Loh pointed out that Chongqing is one of China’s fastest growing cities with strong investment potential.

“Given the favourable market conditions, coupled with the attractive attributes of our new site in Xinpaifang, we are optimistic about the demand for our upcoming residential launches in Chongqing,” he said. “This acquisition is also timely, and we expect to recognise gains from sales of the soon-to-be-completed residential units upon handover, which could be as early as the second half of this year.”

Mr Loh added that the proposed new mall in Xinpaifang will complement the 230,000 sq m mall in Raffles City Chongqing and double the group’s retail network in the city, serving to expand its recurring fee income base.

As at end-March 2018, China accounted for 37 per cent of CapitaLand group’s total assets. Over 1,300 residential units were handed over to home buyers in the first quarter. About 70 per cent of the 15.1 billion yuan value of units that have been sold will be recognised by the end of this year upon handover.