A CAPITALAND and City Developments tie-up has clinched a commercial and residential site in Sengkang Central. Their winning bid of S$777.78 million works out to S$923.59 per square foot per plot ratio for the 99-year leasehold site next to Buangkok MRT Station.

The winning bid was the highest of the four shortlisted tenders for the dual-envelope (concept and price) tender.