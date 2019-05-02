CDL, Hong Realty to launch freehold Amber Park condo at average S$2,425 psf

Amber Park has three 21-storey residential towers, connected by a rooftop recreational deck.

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) and its joint venture partner, Hong Realty (Private) Limited, will launch freehold 592-unit condominium Amber Park in the East Coast area on May 4.

Early-bird prices start from S$1.088 million for a one-bedroom plus study apartment and S$1.608 million for a two-bedroom plus study, to S$3.438 million for a four-bedroom and S$4.98 million for a five-bedroom premium, CDL said in a media release on Thursday.

The early-bird average price is S$2,425 per square foot.

Unit sizes range from 463 sq ft for a one-bedroom plus study apartment, to 5,005 sq ft for the largest six-bedroom plus study penthouse.

Amber Park has three 21-storey residential towers, which take up 35 per cent of the site. The rest of the area is used for facilities and landscaping.

Its distinctive feature is a 32,507 sq ft rooftop recreational deck that is 235 ft above sea level and connects the three towers.

The condominium sits on a rare freehold site of more than 213,000 sq ft, and is developed by Aquarius Properties, the joint venture between CDL and Hong Realty.

It is located in the Amber Road enclave, near the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT station which is expected to be completed in 2023.

All apartments come with appliances from V-ZUG and Bosch in the kitchens, and sanitary wares and fittings from Villery & Boch, Geberit and GROHE in the bathrooms. They are also fitted with a wireless smart home system.

Marketing agents for Amber Park are ERA, Huttons, OrangeTee & Tie and PropNex.

The Amber Park sales gallery was opened for viewing on April 27.