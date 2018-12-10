You are here

Home > Real Estate

Centurion hits first closing of global student housing fund

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

CENTURION Corporation has announced the first closing of its second student accommodation fund with total committed capital of S$70 million.

The Centurion Student Accommodation Fund aims to generate stable and recurring income to deliver a total return by investing in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Landmark Tower buyer continues to seek funds to finance collective sale

Grave dilemma: S African cities short of cemetery space

Centurion announces first closing of global student housing fund

Unitholders vote not to wind up AIMS fund

Low Keng Huat's Q3 net profit down 60%

HDB to launch around 15,000 new flats in 2019

Editor's Choice

Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

BT_20181210_LLTOPLINE_3639050.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Paving its way to deliver quality healthcare

Most Read

1 KONE opens new regional headquarters in Singapore
2 Diesel-loaded tankers stranded in Asia as buyers retreat; rates jump
3 Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur over weekend rallies
4 Noble may seek court-appointed administration in Britain after Singapore authorities block relisting, board reiterates
5 Huawei case reveals the real US trade war with China
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts

BT_20181210_UWBREADTALK10_3638836.jpg
Dec 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Beyond Asia, BreadTalk has sights set on Europe and US

Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

Dec 10, 2018
Opinion

Highlights of some retirement income endowments

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening