You are here

Home > Real Estate

China finance firms expand in world's priciest office market

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINESE finance companies are taking more office space in Hong Kong, joining Alibaba and other mainland firms expanding in the world's most expensive market even as foreign players consider scaling back.

CMB International Capital, China Minsheng Banking and Orient Finance Holdings expanded their office space in the Central hub in the past three months, according to people familiar with the matter.

CMB International (CMBI), a subsidiary of China Merchants Bank, leased an extra floor with about 17,000 square feet (1,579 square metres) in Champion Tower this month, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Minsheng Bank signed up for about 12,000 sq ft at Two International Finance Centre last month, while Orient Securities's local arm Orient Finance added 13,000 sq ft in 100 Queen's Road Central in April, according to the people.

SEE ALSO

Trump-backed luxury Bali project forced to scale back

Spokespeople for CMBI, Minsheng and Orient Finance declined to comment.

The Chinese expansion contrasts the muted demand from global firms in the Asian finance hub. Property consultants have said that foreign companies are reviewing their office needs as the virus prompts many staff to work from home.

The market has also been hit by a virus-induced recession, and lingering concerns over pro-democracy protests and a more restrictive security law proposed by China.

Chinese companies are increasingly dominant players in the office market. While the number of outposts for Japanese or US companies has stayed broadly static over the past five years, the number of mainland Chinese companies with feet on the ground has soared.

Even with the Chinese expansion, the vacancy rate in the prime business district rose to a 12-year high of 5 per cent in May, according to Jones Lang LaSalle. Central has the world's costliest rents for office, averaging US$313 per square foot, topping New York's Midtown and London's West End, data from JLL show.

Tech giants from mainland China have also leased more floors to accommodate their growth in the city. TikTok owner ByteDance and Alibaba Group Holding took up more space in Causeway Bay, just a few subway stops from Central. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Latest government land sales programme offers two plum sites in mature estates

Fear of missing out? Beware agents' hype on new home sales and prices

Suntec launches livestream shopping to lure customers back to malls

Analysts largely positive on MIT's proposed US data centres deal

UK mall landlords expect worst as £2.5b rent comes due

Trump-backed luxury Bali project forced to scale back

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 12:25 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea trade minister runs for WTO top job

[Geneva] South Korea has nominated Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee to become the next director-general of the World...

Jun 25, 2020 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

Beware second wave of coronavirus, medics warn Britain

[LONDON] A second coronavirus wave is a real risk for the United Kingdom and local flare-ups are likely, major...

Jun 25, 2020 12:10 AM
Banking & Finance

China's debt relief to support some stressed emerging markets, says Fitch

[LONDON] China's pledge to relieve the debt burden owed to it by some emerging market governments could ease near-...

Jun 25, 2020 12:07 AM
Banking & Finance

RBS to cut up to 90 staff in US investment-banking overhaul

[LONDON] Royal Bank of Scotland Group is set to trim about a fifth of its US-based workforce as the state-backed UK...

Jun 24, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese billionaire Wong Kwong Yu released on parole

[BEIJING] The founder of Chinese electronics retail giant Gome Retail Holdings has been released on parole after...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.