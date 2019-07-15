You are here

Home > Real Estate

China H1 property investment slows, sales dip

Mon, Jul 15, 2019 - 10:15 AM

BP_ChinaTax_150719_89.jpg
Growth in China's real estate investment hit 10.9 per cent in the first six months of the year on an annual basis, easing from 11.2 per cent in January-May, official data showed on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Growth in China's real estate investment hit 10.9 per cent in the first six months of the year on an annual basis, easing from 11.2 per cent in January-May, official data showed on Monday.

It marked the slowest pace seen since 2018, when it grew 9.5 per cent year-on-year in the January-December period.

Real estate investment, which is mainly focused on the residential sector but also includes commercial and office space, is a major driver of growth in the world's second-largest economy and has so far been one of the few bright spots amid a broader slowdown.

Property sales by floor area fell 1.8 per cent in annual terms in January-June, deepening from a 1.6 per cent decline for the January-May period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's property market has seen a recent resurgence as some local governments eased home purchase rules to boost economic activity, while Beijing's call for banks to ramp up lending and lower interest rates has also helped boost investor confidence.

But the picture is very uneven, and some analysts caution such a rebound might be difficult to sustain as broader economic growth slows and official property market curbs are expected to remain in place in most cities. 

REUTERS

Real Estate

Smaller London home-price drop shows bottom near: Rightmove

The rise of the flexible workspace

GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation

'High-rise' schools in the city?

Major Indian housing lender DHFL warns it may not survive as going concern

Mystery surrounds Epstein's 'orgy island'

Editor's Choice

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

BT_20190715_LTTOPLINE_3834860.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Accrelist turns around with final facelift

Most Read

1 35 employees kill themselves. Will their bosses go to jail?
2 Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat
3 How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears
4 Aberdeen to manage AIIB's US$500m ESG portfolio of Asian infrastructure bonds
5 Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_150719_5.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Junior miner, bullion-linked ETF on SGX rally on gold rush

Jul 15, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wilmar, United Engineers, HMI, Spackman, SPH, Yoma, AusGroup

Jul 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand’s Ascott signs 26 new properties, enters 6 new cities

BT_20190715_CCWALLETTAN_3834803.jpg
Jul 15, 2019
Garage

E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly