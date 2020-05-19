China home prices up again in April, adding momentum to recovery

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Beijing
CHINA'S new home prices rose at a slightly faster pace in April, adding to signs of gradual recovery in the property market as the government eases virus-busting restrictions on movement and reopens the world's second-largest economy.
Average new home prices in 70 major...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes