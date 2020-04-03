China Jingye Construction Engineering wins tender for Jalan Papan industrial site

CHINA Jingye Construction Engineering has won the tender for a 0.66 hectare industrial site at Jalan Papan, JTC said on Friday.

The site - Jalan Papan (Plot 6) - has a 20-year tenure, a gross plot ratio of 1.4, and is zoned Business 2 for heavier industrial use. It has a project completion period of 60 months.

The company's S$4.01 million tender was the winning bid among two submissions. The tender was launched on Dec 31, 2019 and closed on Feb 25, 2020.

China Jingye Construction Engineering is the main contractor for Singapore property developer MCC Land - which is a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the Metallurgical Corporation of China, one of the largest construction corporations in China.