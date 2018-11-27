China property billionaire transfers US$7b stake to her daughter's trust

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hong Kong
ONE of China's richest women is transferring a piece of her property empire to a trust linked to her daughter.
A discretionary trust set up by Longfor Group Holding's chairman Wu Yajun, 54, will distribute the entire stake of a holding company with 44 per cent of the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg