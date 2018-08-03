You are here

Home > Real Estate

China property investors spend less abroad

Fri, Aug 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

CHINA'S real estate outbound investment in the first six months fell to its lowest level since 2015, property consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield said in a report, mainly hurt by tighter controls on lending.

Chinese institutional investors spent US$4.3 billion on property overseas in the second quarter, said the report published on Wednesday, a 45 per cent slide from a year ago. For the first half, volume fell 37 per cent to US$9.9 billion. This led Cushman & Wakefield to downgrade its forecast on the full-year investment volume to be 40 to 50 per cent lower than 2017, compared to an original forecast of a 30 to 40 per cent drop.

"Things may get worse before they get better," said Jason Zhang, head of China outbound investment & advisory services at Cushman & Wakefield. "Geopolitical issues will negatively impact investment, mainly in the US market for the remainder of the year."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the second quarter, the firm said China's deleveraging had a bigger impact on investment volume than the country's new rules on outbound property investment.

However, investments in the office space increased from the first quarter, up 44 per cent to US$3.6 billion, though Cushman & Wakefield expected investment activities in the sector would be limited for the rest of the year. REUTERS

Real Estate

New tax rules eat into Lippo Mall Trust DPU

Four hotels may have infringed Competition Act

HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in July, volume up 28%: SRX flash data

Ascendas Reit buys Brisbane business park for A$33.5m

From Sydney to New York, cracks showing in property markets

UK construction expands at fastest rate in 14 months

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

pm lee.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean must stay the course and press on with economic integration and innovation: PM Lee

Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance sets Aug 24 date for vote to restructure S$100m of 4.3% notes due Aug 29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening