You are here

Home > Real Estate

China Resources Mixc said to raise US$1.58b in HK IPO; investors include GIC

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 11:33 AM

[HONG KONG] Property management company China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services has raised US$1.58 billion after pricing its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at HK$22.30 per share, the top of a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.

The services arm of developer China Resources Land sold 550 million new shares in the IPO, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn't public. An external representative for the company declined to comment.

China Resources Mixc had set a price range of HK$18.60 to HK$22.30 per share for the IPO and brought in seven cornerstone investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Hillhouse Capital.

China's developers are spinning off their property management units at a record pace this year to raise funds as the country limits on their debt growth. Some US$6.53 billion has been fetched so far from IPOs in the sector, the highest on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Last week China Evergrande Group's services arm raised US$1.84 billion, half of which will go to the heavily indebted parent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Shares of China Resources Mixc are expected to start trading on Dec 9. It plans to use the proceeds to make strategic investments and acquisitions to expand its property management and commercial operational businesses, pursue investments in providers of value-added services and invest in information technology systems.

CCB International Securities, China International Capital, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs Group are joint sponsors for the offering.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 11:33 AM
Technology

Equinix injects US$144m initial investment into fifth Singapore data centre

NASDAQ-LISTED Equinix has made a US$144 million initial investment for the first phase of its fifth data centre in...

Dec 2, 2020 11:00 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS approves S$800m in collateral-free loans for micro enterprises

DBS has approved close to 10,000 loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore since the start of March...

Dec 2, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

SBF names ex-senior civil servant Lam Yi Young to succeed retiring CEO Ho Meng Kit

SINGAPORE Business Federation (SBF) chief executive officer (CEO) Ho Meng Kit is retiring after 10 years in the role...

Dec 2, 2020 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan says economy to rebound; 2021 rate increase depends on situation

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's economic growth this year is expected to be better than originally forecast, but whether an...

Dec 2, 2020 10:36 AM
Banking & Finance

JD raises HK$27b in biggest Asia healthcare IPO

[HONG KONG] JD Health International raised HK$27 billion (S$4.66 billion) after pricing Asia's biggest healthcare...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, UG Healthcare, SingPost, Thomson Medical, mm2 Asia

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Singapore stocks open lower on Wednesday; STI down 0.2%

Vaccines key to re-igniting travel; Moderna vaccine could be in Singapore in December

Companies' leverage risk worsens as earnings fall and debt rises

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for