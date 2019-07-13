You are here

Home > Real Estate

China tightens curbs on property firms raising money offshore

Sat, Jul 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA said on Friday that it is tightening restrictions on property companies seeking to raise funds offshore, in its latest move to reduce potential financial risks.

The country's state planner said any new offshore bond issues by real estate firms must be used only to replace medium- and long-term offshore debt maturing in the next year.

"This rule has a powerful regulatory impact," said Yan Yuejin, a research director with Shanghai-based property services firm E-House China R&D Institute.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"In other words, property developers are now restricted from using overseas debt to repay domestic debt, to replenish liquidity, and to acquire land."

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a notice that real estate companies also must contain foreign debt risks by holding a "reasonable position" in their foreign exchange reserves. They should improve information disclosure and specify how they will use the funds raised offshore in their bond prospectus, it added.

The NDRC said the new requirements are aimed at "preventing the possible risks of foreign bond issuance by real estate companies and promoting the stable and healthy development of the real estate market".

In the first quarter of 2019, Chinese real estate companies issued US$47.121 billion of dollar-denominated bonds, the highest level in nearly a year, and up 4.78 per cent from the previous quarter, according to a April report by China Lianhe Credit Rating.

Beijing has already slowed approvals for onshore and offshore bond issuance to curb aggressive bidding for land, after premiums paid spiked in the first quarter.

Chinese regulators have warned of growing risks from the offshore bond market after some real estate issuers applied for bigger quotas than needed for their financing needs. Last week, the government moved to curb real estate investments through some trust companies by asking them not to provide new financing to real estate firms, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Everbright Trust and Citic Trust, two major trust companies involved in real estate investment, said on Thursday that they had suspended new fund-raising for real estate firms following window guidance from the banking and insurance regulator. REUTERS

Real Estate

Property speculators hope for investment paradise in south-west China

US fixed-mortgage rates end up back where they started after up-and-down week

Reits

Trump Tower NYC to hit 37% space available over next 12 months

Braving curbs, Chinese buyers lead foreign revival in Singapore's luxury homes

Property facing demand-supply mismatch but Redas sees limited price downside

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
2 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
3 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
4 DBS chief sees 'four or five' candidates on his succession bench
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%

doc766qfn275ky1lp9atp1t_doc73lcegd0s14hhc5heuq.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_cbd_120719_63.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Big miss in Q2 GDP darkens technical recession clouds, raises odds of MAS easing: analysts

Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore not expecting full-year recession at this point, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly