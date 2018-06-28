China to crack down on property irregularities in 30 major cities

China will crack down on property irregularities in 30 major cities from July to the end of December, according to a notice posted on the housing ministry's website on Thursday.

[BEIJING] China will crack down on property irregularities in 30 major cities from July to the end of December, according to a notice posted on the housing ministry's website on Thursday.

The crackdown will be led by seven major Chinese government entities, including the housing ministry and the Ministry of Public Security, and the banking and insurance regulators.

The notice said the entities would focus on stemming speculation, cracking down on illegal agencies and developers, and fake advertisements.

