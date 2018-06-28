You are here

Home > Real Estate

China to crack down on property irregularities in 30 major cities

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 11:58 AM

BP_ChinaProp_280618_47.jpg
China will crack down on property irregularities in 30 major cities from July to the end of December, according to a notice posted on the housing ministry's website on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China will crack down on property irregularities in 30 major cities from July to the end of December, according to a notice posted on the housing ministry's website on Thursday.

The crackdown will be led by seven major Chinese government entities, including the housing ministry and the Ministry of Public Security, and the banking and insurance regulators.

The notice said the entities would focus on stemming speculation, cracking down on illegal agencies and developers, and fake advertisements.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Four residential sites released under H1 2018 GLS programme

CapitaLand Retail China Trust issues S$130m, 3.25% four-year bond

Spooked no more? Hong Kong’s ‘haunted apartment’ prices levitate with white-hot market

Oxley unit acquires 5% stake in Malaysia land owner

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Editor's Choice

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
4 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
5 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Four residential sites released under H1 2018 GLS programme

Jun 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serial System CEO assisting in 'certain investigations' in Taiwan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening