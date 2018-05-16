You are here

China's home prices rise 0.5% in April from March

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 10:16 AM

China's new home prices rose 0.5 per cent in April from a month earlier, compared with an increase of 0.4 per cent in March, Reuters calculated from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data published on Wednesday.
Compared with a year earlier, average new home prices in China's 70 major cities increased 4.7 per cent, slowing from a 4.9 per cent gain in March.

China has rolled out property cooling measures in more than 100 cities since 2016, as the country aims to contain property bubbles while ensuring a soft landing in the economy. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

