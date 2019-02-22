You are here

China's Jan home prices +0.6% m-o-m vs +0.8% in Dec

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 10:10 AM

[BEIJING] China's new home prices in January rose 0.6 per cent from a month earlier, slowing from a 0.8 per cent increase in December, according to Reuters calculations based on data published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.

That marked the 45th straight month of price increases.

On an annual basis, average home prices in China's 70 major cities climbed 10 per cent, accelerating from 9.7 per cent growth a month earlier.

REUTERS

