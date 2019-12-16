You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's Jan-Nov property investment up 10.2%

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 10:39 AM

AK_chhome_1612.jpg
China's property investment rose 10.2 per cent in the first 11 months of 2019 from a year earlier, slower than the 10.3 per cent growth seen in the first 10 months period, official data showed on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's property investment rose 10.2 per cent in the first 11 months of 2019 from a year earlier, slower than the 10.3 per cent growth seen in the first 10 months period, official data showed on Monday.

Property sales by floor area increased 0.2 per cent for January-November, compared with a 0.1 per cent increase in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

Property investment is a key growth driver for China. A resilient housing market has helped counter a slowdown in the manufacturing sector as a bruising trade war with the United States slashed profits and investments for factories.

But the housing sector's strength could be limited as policymakers have ruled out the possibility of further aggressive growth-boosting measures for the property market.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Oxley Holdings sells Dublin office development for 115m euros

OrangeTee Holdings rebrands as OT Group, names Wilson Ang as exec director

Developers sell 1,147 private homes excluding ECs in Nov, up 23% m-o-m: URA

More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet higher demand

Colliers extends deadline for The Arcade's S$780m collective sale, revises land rate

Debao unit forms JV for land development, urban renewal in China

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 08:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon, Chevron targeted by climate-activist investor group

[LONDON] The Dutch activist fund that has filed shareholder resolutions pressuring major oil companies in Europe to...

Dec 16, 2019 08:01 PM
Consumer

H&M's Q4 sales growth takes hit from later Black Friday

[STOCKHOLM] H&M reported a slightly smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter sales reflecting a later Black...

Dec 16, 2019 07:53 PM
Government & Economy

US seeks Christmas peace with North Korea as deadline looms

[SEOUL] US President Donald Trump's top envoy to North Korea countered Kim Jong Un's threat of a Christmas...

Dec 16, 2019 07:48 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australians love rooftop panels. that's a problem for Big Solar

[SYDNEY] With its sunny skies and plenty of available land, it's not hard to see why large-scale solar projects were...

Dec 16, 2019 07:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Oxley Holdings sells Dublin office development for 115m euros

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer Oxley Holdings is selling an office block in Dublin for 115 million euros (S$173.6...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly