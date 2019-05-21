You are here

Home > Real Estate

China's mortgage rates slide for first time since 2016

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

THE interest rate for home mortgages in China declined in the first quarter of 2019 in a sign that easier credit policy has fed through to the housing market.

The weighted average rate for individual home loans dropped to 5.68 per cent in March, down slightly from December 2018, according to the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) latest quarterly policy report. The last decline was in the third quarter of 2016.

The moderation is in line with the central bank's attempts to provide easier credit to certain sectors of the economy to prevent a sharp slowdown.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The targeted actions are stimulating demand, with investment growth in real estate development rising at the fastest pace since 2014 in the first four months of the year.

That will, in turn, boost demand for products such as glass, cement, steel, white goods and other home appliances.

"Property-related credit has been growing steadily, and the Chinese economy continues to have a relatively heavy reliance on property and infrastructure investment", especially when manufacturing and private investment growth are slowing, said Wang Yifeng, the chief banking analyst at Everbright Securities in Shanghai.

More Chinese cities have seen rising home prices in the first three months of this year compared with late 2018, the PBOC's report said.

New home prices also accelerated in April, although the government recently told a number of cities to make sure that prices don't rise too quickly.

In the politburo meeting last month, authorities repeated that they do not want a speculative home market, while also hinting that they will give local authorities more autonomy to set city-specific property policies. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

Lippo Karawaci CEO wants LMIRT to own more non-Lippo assets

Reits to continue providing high returns: Panel

A floating life away from the maddening crowd

London office building at post-Brexit referendum high

Tokyo's Olympic Village condos to become apartments

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
3 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
4 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
5 Avantor's US$2.9b IPO flop invokes Uber nightmares

Must Read

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

BT_20190521_CCBUKA21_3786803.jpg
May 21, 2019
Garage

Indonesian unicorn teams up with S'pore logistics startup

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening