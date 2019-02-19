You are here

Home > Real Estate

Citi in talks to buy Canary Wharf tower

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

CITIGROUP is in talks to buy the tower housing its European headquarters in London's Canary Wharf district, which is on the market with a price tag of around £1.2 billion (S$2.1 billion), a source said.

The tower at 25 Canada Square, which already houses many of the bank's 6,000 London-based staff, was put up for sale in October by AGC Equity Partners. The source said a deal had yet to be agreed, with Citi unlikely to offer the full asking price.

Should Citi agree to the purchase, the bank would look to move staff currently based in a second building in the area, 33 Canada Square, to the larger tower, the source said.

Such a move would be in line with Citi's strategy of buying buildings in locations where it has and intends to retain a presence, and follows a deal in 2016 to buy the group's New York office, the source said.

The deal would be a boost for London's commercial property market ahead of Brexit. REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Koh Teck Chuan joins Frasers Hospitality as CEO

Frasers Property to buy 17.8% stake in PGIM Real Estate for S$356.4m

Genting Road industrial building for sale at S$15.9m

Singaporeans are loving the luxury homes that foreigners cannot buy

China property 'stealth easing' spreads in boost to home prices

How Australia's top property billionaire is exploiting the slump

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Must Read

20190218_1550477226706_5370507754898736_0_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019: Doubling down on restructuring, S$1.1b Bicentennial Bonus

hzbudget0218a.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6vxt6srl6o91jcr7p12g.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore January non-oil exports fall 10.1% for worst showing in over 2 years

file7414va1wl3nv9a193wl.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening