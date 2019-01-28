You are here

Home > Real Estate

Completed condo prices inch up 0.1% in December, first increase since August: NUS index

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 2:14 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

PRICES of completed private apartments and condominiums in Singapore edged up in December by 0.1 per cent from the previous month.

This is the first month-on-month price rise for such properties since August 2018, following a revised 0.5 per cent drop in November.

The figures are flash estimates released on Monday by the National University of Singapore (NUS) for its Singapore Residential Price Index (SRPI), which tracks prices of completed non-landed private homes.

December's uptick was driven by a 0.2 per cent price increase for apartments in the central region, excluding small units. This reverses a sharp drop of 0.9 per cent in November's revised data.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, prices of non-central region apartments, excluding small units, extended their decline, weakening by another 0.1 per cent.

Prices of small units, meaning those no bigger than 506 square feet, remained the same, after falling 0.7 per cent in November.

The NUS Institute of Real Estate Studies, which developed the SRPI series, defines the central region as Districts 1 to 4 (including the financial district and Sentosa Cove) and the traditional prime residential districts of 9, 10 and 11.

Year on year, prices last month are 3.2 per cent higher than they were in December 2017. Prices of larger apartments in the central region are up by 2.7 per cent, while prices in the non-central region saw annual growth of 3.5 per cent. Prices of small units climbed 4.1 per cent from a year ago. 

SRPI's January flash numbers will be released on Feb 28.

Real Estate

HNA's Hong Kong property arm hits near 4-week high, eyes sale of land

Too ugly to be saved? Singapore weighs fate of its Brutalist buildings

Oxley, partner to sell Dublin Landings residential units for 175.5m euros

Thai property can stay hot in chillier times

Fund holding homes in prime London postcodes writes off 20% of its value

Chan Zuckerberg-backed fund targets San Francisco housing crisis

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
3 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
4 Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business
5 Retail property market may be on stronger recovery footing
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

shenton way zaobao.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

BT_20190128_ANGSGX28_3679778.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

file73jorn5275frllj5jmx.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Real Estate

Too ugly to be saved? Singapore weighs fate of its Brutalist buildings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening