Condo, HDB rental volumes plunge more than 36%

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
DEMAND for renting both non-landed private homes and Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats dropped sharply last month, with market observers saying that this was due to the "circuit breaker" measures implemented in April, which prevented prospective tenants from visiting and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes