You are here

Home > Real Estate

Coworking surge in Manhattan raises asset-liability quandary

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180723_WEECOWORK23_3508146.jpg

New York

THE amount of office leasing by "coworking" firms in Manhattan is nearing 10 per cent of all new leases, a sign of growing demand for short-term contracts by companies seeking workspace but a warning for a potential mismatch in assets and liabilities.

Coworking, in which tenants share workspaces, is driven by strong demand for knowledge-based workers in cities such as New York, where May's unemployment rate in Manhattan was 3.1 per cent - the second-lowest rate across New York state. Nationally, the current unemployment rate is 4 per cent.

Coworking's growth, however, raises the issue of liabilities that flexible office operators face as they dole out contracts as short as one month while assuming leases of 10 years or more.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Commercial real estate is being swept up by two key changes, said Woody Heller, executive managing director at brokerage Savills Studley, a US unit of Savills Plc.

One is the rise of "plug and play" smaller units known as pre-builts that do not require any work by the tenant. "You just show up and turn your space on; all your needs are dealt with," he said.

The other concept is term flexibility, which no longer locks a tenant into a fixed number of years but allows for the lease to expand and contract seamlessly without any consequences - a fundamental change in the industry, said Mr Heller.

Only flexible space operators now provide this option, but landlords will have to offer it universally or have a subset of their space furnish the service, he said.

"If it wasn't something that was appealing it would cease to exist," said Mr Heller. "A lot of tenants want to have a shorter-term exposure."

The amount of coworking space leased in the first six months of the year was double that for all of 2013, when office leasing in Manhattan first boomed after the recession and topped annual rates before the downturn except for the record year of 2003.

Coworking firms leased 1.45 million square feet of Manhattan office space in the first half of 2018, or 8.1 per cent of all new leases, according to brokerage Colliers International.

Coworking's growth also is responsible in part for a decline in subleasing as companies, which in the past leased 20 per cent more than their needs to accommodate future growth, no longer do so. Instead, they appear to be turning to flexible office space when they increase staffing.

Coworking has steadily risen from 2.1 per cent of all Manhattan leasing five years ago. But the length of office leases has in recent years remained about eight years, said Craig Caggiano, an executive director at Colliers.

Coworking executives say many landlords resist short-term contracts even as the phrase "flexible leasing" gains cachet.

Flexible leasing is a term that's being bandied about but it's more a concept than a practice, said Jonathan Iger, chief executive of the William Kaufman Organization, which owns six large office buildings, among other assets, in Manhattan.

But Mr Iger, who rolled out a flexible format at one of his buildings earlier this year, acknowledged that large tenants expect landlords to accommodate their short-term needs, which is driving coworking's growth.

"I don't know anyone who's doing it at scale, and to be honest with you, I don't know how you do it. Because as a landlord it defeats the purpose in a sense," he said. REUTERS

Real Estate

A homecoming for Hong Lai Huat in name and substance

Oregon weighs record bond for housing as real estate prices jump

Hillhouse, Alibaba said to be cornerstone investors in China Tower's IPO

Canadians feel little pain of rate hikes - so far

Dubai's recipe for economic success takes a beating

New York City sues Airbnb to force compliance with subpoena

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
3 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
4 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
5 Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS maintain 'buy' on Keppel Corp
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018

BT_20180723_ABTRAIN23_3508115.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Diversity skills becoming management tools of the future

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening