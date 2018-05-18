You are here
Cuscaden Road GLS site to be developed into luxury residence
Site awarded to consortium for S$410 million, setting new record for GLS sites
Singapore
A RESIDENTIAL Government Land Sales (GLS) site at Cuscaden Road, which fetched a top bid of S$410 million, will be developed into a luxury residential project "enriched by a focus on arts and culture".
This was disclosed by Adrian Cheng,
