You are here

Home > Real Estate

Cushman & Wakefield files for US IPO

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

CUSHMAN & Wakefield has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US, saying it would use proceeds to reduce debt. The commercial real estate firm listed the amount of its offering in a filing on Wednesday as US$100 million.

Cushman & Wakefield, the owners of which include private equity firms TPG and PAG Asia Capital, said it will also use the IPO proceeds for general corporate purposes and for making deferred payments to employees who worked for Cassidy Turley, a brokerage that its predecessor agreed to buy in 2014, said the filing. Those payments represented a liability of US$112 million as at March 31.

The offering will be led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs Group and UBS Group.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Before the listing, Cushman & Wakefield will restructure from DTZ Jersey Holdings, which filed for the IPO, to a public limited company incorporated in England and Wales, to be named Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

Last year, Cushman & Wakefield had a net loss of US$221 million on revenue of US$6.9 billion.

In 2015, it merged with DTZ, a property services company that TPG, PAG Asia and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board purchased a year earlier from UGL, an Australian construction firm.Those three firms collectively own about 90 per cent of Cushman & Wakefield's outstanding shares. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Major developers vie for Sengkang Central site

Malaysia to inject RM2.8b to complete 1MDB-linked financial district

Swedish builder ignores Trump in bid to make US green again

BC cracks down on homes' 'hidden ownership'

Crypto pioneer buys Canada's biggest condo in former Trump Tower in Toronto

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
4 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

Jun 22, 2018
Transport

SIA group to transfer SilkAir planes to Scoot as short-haul fight heats up

BT_20180622_NBBREXIT22_3478310.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Theresa May sees off rebels, allowing freedom to negotiate Brexit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening