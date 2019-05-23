Cushman & Wakefield hires Singapore-based international project marketing head to lead new team

Cushman & Wakefield’s UK residential team has appointed John Koh as its head of international project marketing based in Singapore.

CUSHMAN & Wakefield’s UK residential team has appointed John Koh as its head of international project marketing based in Singapore, the real estate services firm said in a press statement on Thursday.

Mr Koh joins the firm to lead a new in-house team specialising in the sale of new-build London and UK residential developments.

He worked previously at PropNex, Colliers and Knight Frank, and marketed a wide range of leading projects for many large and high-profit developers in the UK, the company said.

Neil Batty, Cushman & Wakefield’s head of the global international project marketing business, said: “The UK, in particular London, has traditionally been a popular investment destination for Asian investors. This investment appetite continues to grow, particularly for well-located developments.”

The company also plans to grow its network of specialist sales teams in China and South-east Asia.

Cushman & Wakefield already operates such teams across Asia including Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.

Mr Koh said: “The story on Asian capital is far from over. Asian investors are still exploring the world’s key gateway cities and London remains very attractive. Developers can leverage Cushman & Wakefield’s global and regional platforms to reach a wide network of investors.”