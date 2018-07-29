You are here

Home > Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 of the 80 phase-one units in first condo launch since cooling measures

Sun, Jul 29, 2018 - 7:56 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

DAINTREE Residence has sold 50 of the 80 apartments on offer over the weekend, in the first condominium sales launch since fresh property cooling measures kicked in on July 6.

Phase-one sales at the 327-unit project in Toh Tuck Road saw an average selling price of S$1,710 per sq ft (psf), according to developer S P Setia International - a tad lower than the S$1,800 psf that it had earlier floated. There was a 5 per cent discount in play at the weekend launch.

Most of the launch sales were two-bedroom apartments that went for between S$1.06 million and S$1.4 million, followed by three-bedders selling for between S$1.71 million and S$2.13 million. The developer said that nine in 10 of the buyers were Singapore citizens. 

S P Setia general manager Neo Keng Hoe called the take-up rate of about 63 per cent "very encouraging", saying: "Many discussions with buyers are still ongoing, indicating good interest in this location, near Beauty World MRT Station, which has not seen a condominium launch in the recent few years."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Neo added: "We are looking at releasing over a few phases for the balance units in view of the higher launch prices that are anticipated for the other developments along the Downtown Line."

Tricia Song, research head for Singapore at Colliers International, said on July 27 that, when it comes to launches in the non-core central region, Daintree and Qingjian Realty's Jadescape - the former Shunfu Ville - "are arguably in less competitive locations and developers feel confident of the pent-up demand".

"However, we believe price expectations will be tempered by the cooling measures and unlikely to rise in the near-term," she added at the time.

Ahead of the launch, analysts had been mixed about the possible price tag for Daintree, in the wake of the recent hike in Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty and loan-to-value ratio tightening.

Some pointed to the future high prices expected at the site of freehold Goodluck Garden, also in Toh Tuck Road, which was sold en bloc at around S$1,210 psf, while other watchers cited lower resale prices in the Beauty World area as possible alternatives.

Neighbouring The Creek @ Bukit sold out in 2017 with a median selling price of around S$1,630 psf.

S P Setia paid S$265 million for the 201,517 sq ft Daintree site in 2017, or S$939 psf per plot ratio.

Real Estate

NH Hotel bidder says counteroffer from Hyatt has come too late

Private home price increases to moderate rest of the year

Central area retail rents, prices resume slide after short recovery

Strong net absorption of office space in first half

Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale

Perennial embarks on third HSR integrated development in China

Editor's Choice

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Private home price increases to moderate rest of the year

BT_20180728_JQGRAB28_3514607.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Startups

Ruling Grab-Uber deal anti-competitive 'may hurt innovation'

BT_20180728_NRBRUNCH28P1_3514212.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Brunch

Ultra-long haul flights take off

Most Read

1 Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo
2 Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes
3 Singaporean family puts Crowne Plaza Surfers Paradise resort on sale for over A$100m
4 Ultra-long haul flights take off
5 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; growth forecasts cut on new property curbs
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Private home price increases to moderate rest of the year

bp_sgretail_270718_75.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Central area retail rents, prices resume slide after short recovery

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Real Estate

Strong net absorption of office space in first half

BT_20180728_JQGRAB28_3514607.jpg
Jul 28, 2018
Startups

Ruling Grab-Uber deal anti-competitive 'may hurt innovation'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening