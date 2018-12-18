You are here

Home > Real Estate

Datapulse to acquire Seoul hotel for 35b won

Acquisition of Hotel Aropa, expected to be completed in March 2019, is in line with plan to expand the group's business
Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

Singapore

DATAPULSE Technology has entered into definitive agreements with South Korean company Hotel Prima Co to acquire Hotel Aropa in Seoul for 35 billion won (S$42.7 million).

In a Singapore Exchange filing late on Sunday night, Datapulse said that on Dec 14, it signed a

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up

Edcon Hldgs seeks funding to stave off liquidation

China's US$20b new Egypt capital project talks fall through

Noon Capital, Acre launch first project in Thailand

Want to buy a London home? Brexit isn't the only thing to watch

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
2 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
3 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019
4 Apple will update iPhones in China to avoid a ban on sales
5 Singapore economy: 7 factors to watch in 2019
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

BT_20181218_TRANSWAP_3646300.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Garage

TranSwap takes aim at remittance business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening