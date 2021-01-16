You are here

Developers expected to continue milking positive market conditions to push new projects this year

Despite pandemic, the number of private housing units launched for sale in 2020 was only 4.1% fewer than in 2019
Sat, Jan 16, 2021 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20210116_PARCCENTRAL_4409980.jpg
Parc Central Residences, an executive condominium in Tampines, is among projects to be launched in Q1.
PHOTO: PARC CENTRAL RESIDENCES

Singapore

AFTER topping their 2019 sales performance last year despite the pandemic-induced recession, developers are poised to continue their new project launch momentum this year.

JLL Singapore's senior director of research and consultancy, Ong Teck Hui, noted that for the whole...

