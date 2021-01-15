Developers in Singapore sell 1,217 private homes in December; full-year tally at 10,024

December's top-selling project was Clavon along Clementi Avenue 1, with 473 units sold at a median price of S$1,637 per square foot.

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 1,217 new private homes in December, up 57.2 per cent from the 774 units sold in November.

Year on year, the latest figure is 2.3 times the 538 units developers moved in December 2019.

This means that on a preliminary basis, developers moved 2,645 private homes in the fourth quarter of 2020, lower than the 3,517 units in Q3 2020.

For the whole of 2020, the preliminary figure for developers' private home sales stands at 10,024 units, surpassing the 9,912 units in 2019 by 1.1 per cent.

The figures - released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday based on its survey of licensed housing developers - exclude executive condominium (EC) units, which are a public-private housing hybrid.

URA will release the final figures for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 in a week's time on Jan 22.

Including ECs, developers sold 1,265 units in December, up 53.9 per cent from the 822 units in November and 2.3 times the 551 units in December 2019.

Last month's top-selling project was Clavon along Clementi Avenue 1, with 473 units sold at a median price of S$1,637 per square foot (psf), followed by Ki Residences at Brookvale, with 172 units sold at a median price of S$1,766 psf.