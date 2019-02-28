You are here

Development charge rates cut for non-landed residential use, but raised for hotel, commercial uses

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 5:45 PM
THE government has cut development charge (DC) rates for non-landed residential use by 5.5 per cent on average.

This contrasts with the 9.8 per cent rise in September last year.

Developers pay DC for the right to enhance the use of some sites or to build bigger projects on them.

DC rates for commercial use have been increased by 9.8 per cent on average, after being hiked 8.3 per cent in September last year. DC rates for the use group that includes hotels and hospitals have been raised 45.6 per cent on average, following the 11.8 per cent increase last September.

The latest DC rates are for the period Mar 1, 2019 to Aug 31, 2019.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) revises the rates on March 1 and Sept 1 each year, in consultation with the taxman's chief valuer (CV).

MND said that DC rates remain unchanged for landed residential, industrial and place of worship/civic and community institution uses as well as for three other land-use groups, which include nature reserves, agricultural land, drains, roads, railways and cemeteries.

DC rates are based on CV's assessment of land values and take into consideration recent land sales. They are stated according to use groups across 118 geographical sectors in Singapore.

