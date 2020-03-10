You are here

Home > Real Estate

Digitising land records puts India's poor at risk of loss of privacy and land

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200310_INDIA10_4056085.jpg
Digitisation puts an increased burden on poor people to prove their ownership and safeguard their land, said researcher Usha Ramanathan.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New Delhi

A PUSH to digitise land records in India to establish ownership and minimise conflicts has raised concerns over privacy for poorer communities, and could make them more vulnerable to evictions, legal and technology specialists said on Monday.

India's national land record modernisation programme seeks to re-survey lands, verify and upgrade records, and put the information online by 2021. The authorities have said this will enable them to monitor land sales more easily, increase tax revenue and reduce corruption.

But with some states not having surveyed their lands in more than a century, digitising of existing records could be "counterproductive", said Namita Wahi, a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, a think tank in New Delhi.

In addition, there are data privacy issues with making land records easily accessible, she said on the sidelines of a land conference.

SEE ALSO

Blackstone leaning towards India, its 'strongest performer'

"Technology has the potential to be empowering, but it is possible that it will empower those who are already empowered more than those who are currently disempowered," she said.

Hundreds of laws and the lack of clear titles means that matters related to land and property make up about two-thirds of all civil cases in Indian courts, a study by Daksh, a legal advocacy group in Bengaluru said.

Population growth, industrial expansion and the need for more airports and roads are putting greater pressure on land, with more than 700 disputes over land across India, said research organisation Land Conflict Watch.

Digitisation of land records is an important step toward greater transparency and efficiency, said Amy Coughenor, chief executive of Cadasta Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit that develops tools to document land. "But having digital records does not take away the need to accurately and fairly document land in the first place, ensuring equitable access to those who have been left out of land systems," she said.

"Issues of consent, fair access and gender equality must be part of a broader digitisation strategy. Otherwise these systems can further marginalise and disenfranchise people without digital access," she added.

About 70 per cent of land in the developing world is undocumented, leaving more than a quarter of the world's population vulnerable to conflict, evictions and encroachment, Cadasta estimated.

With digitisation comes an increased burden on such people to prove their ownership and safeguard their land, said Usha Ramanathan, an independent legal researcher who has studied India's digital identification system. REUTERS

Real Estate

Mapletree Investments gets 200m euro sustainability-linked loan

Lendlease names MD for data centre business

Founders' Memorial design chosen, to be completed in 2027

To golf in your retirement, look further

Lendlease names MD for data centre business

Sasseur Reit to reopen Kunming outlet mall after virus-related closure

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

Germany reports first death cases due to coronavirus

[BERLIN] Germany on Monday reported its first two confirmed death cases of the coronavirus, local authorities said...

Mar 10, 2020 12:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

US shale producers deepen spending, output cuts as oil prices slump

[HOUSTON] US shale producers on Monday rushed to deepen spending cuts and reduce future production as oil prices...

Mar 9, 2020 11:26 PM
Government & Economy

Biden snags Booker endorsement, aims to knock out rival Sanders in Michigan

[DETROIT] Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden, who is seeking to deliver a knockout blow to rival Bernie...

Mar 9, 2020 11:12 PM
Stocks

Dow slumps 2,000 points after oil shock

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on Monday...

Mar 9, 2020 11:01 PM
Government & Economy

First coronavirus case detected at EU Commission

[BRUSSELS] A first case of coronavirus has been detected among staff at the European Commission, a spokeswoman said...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.