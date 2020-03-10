Digitising land records puts India's poor at risk of loss of privacy and land

Digitisation puts an increased burden on poor people to prove their ownership and safeguard their land, said researcher Usha Ramanathan.

New Delhi

A PUSH to digitise land records in India to establish ownership and minimise conflicts has raised concerns over privacy for poorer communities, and could make them more vulnerable to evictions, legal and technology specialists said on Monday.

India's national land record modernisation programme seeks to re-survey lands, verify and upgrade records, and put the information online by 2021. The authorities have said this will enable them to monitor land sales more easily, increase tax revenue and reduce corruption.

But with some states not having surveyed their lands in more than a century, digitising of existing records could be "counterproductive", said Namita Wahi, a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, a think tank in New Delhi.

In addition, there are data privacy issues with making land records easily accessible, she said on the sidelines of a land conference.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

"Technology has the potential to be empowering, but it is possible that it will empower those who are already empowered more than those who are currently disempowered," she said.

Hundreds of laws and the lack of clear titles means that matters related to land and property make up about two-thirds of all civil cases in Indian courts, a study by Daksh, a legal advocacy group in Bengaluru said.

Population growth, industrial expansion and the need for more airports and roads are putting greater pressure on land, with more than 700 disputes over land across India, said research organisation Land Conflict Watch.

Digitisation of land records is an important step toward greater transparency and efficiency, said Amy Coughenor, chief executive of Cadasta Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit that develops tools to document land. "But having digital records does not take away the need to accurately and fairly document land in the first place, ensuring equitable access to those who have been left out of land systems," she said.

"Issues of consent, fair access and gender equality must be part of a broader digitisation strategy. Otherwise these systems can further marginalise and disenfranchise people without digital access," she added.

About 70 per cent of land in the developing world is undocumented, leaving more than a quarter of the world's population vulnerable to conflict, evictions and encroachment, Cadasta estimated.

With digitisation comes an increased burden on such people to prove their ownership and safeguard their land, said Usha Ramanathan, an independent legal researcher who has studied India's digital identification system. REUTERS