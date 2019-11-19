You are here

Home > Real Estate

Double whammy of Brexit and election hits UK housing

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

THE number of properties put up for sale in Britain has fallen by the most in any month in more than 10 years as the combination of Brexit and an election weighs on the market, results of a survey showed on Monday.

There were 14.9 per cent fewer properties put on sale in the four weeks to Nov 9 than in the same period last year, property website Rightmove said.

That was the biggest annual fall since August 2009, shortly after the global financial crisis.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I have seen lots of unusual events affecting the property market in my 40-year career, but a Brexit deadline followed by a snap general election six weeks later is obviously a new combination," Rightmove director Miles Shipside said.

SEE ALSO

Demand for London office space defies Brexit fears

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a Dec 12 election in a bid to break a deadlock in Parliament over his plan for taking Britain out of the European Union, the deadline for which has been delayed until Jan 31, 2020, from Oct 31 this year.

Rightmove said some would-be sellers of property might be waiting to see if Britain's next government reforms the stamp duty tax on property transactions which might reduce the cost of acquiring a new home.

The average price of property coming to market rose by an annual 0.3 per cent, in line with other measures showing house prices almost flat-lining, and the number of sales agreed was down by 2.9 per cent, Rightmove said. REUTERS

Real Estate

Savills says hiring of senior CBRE team well-timed

Frasers Property takes prudent stance in Singapore residential market

Tiong Seng secures S$125m in green facilities from OCBC, DBS

Oxley pares stake in UE to below 10%

Demand for London office space defies Brexit fears

Alphabet eyes pay-as-you-throw system of garbage disposal in Toronto smart city project

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 01:12 AM
Energy & Commodities

Senoko Energy disputes report it is seeking government aid

UTILITY company Senoko Energy says it does not need additional funding from the Singapore government in the...

Nov 19, 2019 12:24 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder sentiment eases for first time in five months

[WASHINGTON] Homebuilder sentiment in the US eased in November for the first time in five months while holding close...

Nov 19, 2019 12:12 AM
Transport

Air Arabia signs US$14b Airbus A320 order

[DUBAI] Air Arabia on Monday announced a firm order for 120 Airbus A320 family jets in a deal worth around US$14...

Nov 18, 2019 11:55 PM
Consumer

Coty to pay US$600m for majority stake in Kylie Jenner cosmetics brand

[NEW YORK] Beauty products giant Coty announced Monday a deal to take a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics...

Nov 18, 2019 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong demonstrators trapped on campus

[HONG KONG] Police officers Monday cornered hundreds of student protesters who occupied a Hong Kong university,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly