You are here

Home > Real Estate

Dubai in push to rebalance bloated property market

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 11:50 PM

doc76xlkke5iph1ef5ztn0q_doc74pw9kisn9jx9ywi9k7.jpg
Dubai's ruler announced Monday the creation of a panel to address a glut in the property market, a key part of the economy but in decline for the past five years.
REUTERS

[DUBAI] Dubai's ruler announced Monday the creation of a panel to address a glut in the property market, a key part of the economy but in decline for the past five years.

The committee charged with rebalancing the industry will be headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum's son and deputy, Maktoum bin Mohammed, and include representatives of top property developers in Dubai.

"Today, we formed in Dubai a higher committee for real estate planning... with the aim to achieve a balance between supply and demand," Sheikh Mohammed, who is also prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, said on Twitter.

Dubai's property market has been in a downturn since mid-2014, with sale prices and rents shedding around a third of their value.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Economic outlooks indicate that the sector, which contributes some seven percent to Dubai's gross domestic product, will slump further due to the extent of oversupply and an economic slowdown caused by low oil prices.

In an emirate where glitzy apartments line the coastline,and gated communities stretch back into the desert, Sheikh Mohammed called on the committee to ensure that property projects add value to the economy and do not duplicate each other.

He also said the panel should guarantee that giant semi-state real estate companies do not compete with private sector developers, and to draw up a 10-year strategic plan for the sector.

Standard and Poor's ratings agency said earlier this year that property prices in Dubai, where full foreign ownership is allowed, have slumped to levels close to those seen in the 2009-2010 crash.

It said prices will continue to fall until they stabilise either next year or in 2021.

Property prices in Dubai plummeted in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis which hit the emirate's economy hard, triggering a 2.6 per cent contraction the following year.

The main drive behind the current glut of new housing projects in the market is excitement over Dubai's hosting of the global trade fair Expo 2020, which experts project will generate some 300,000 new jobs and attract over 20 million visitors.

AFP

Real Estate

Chinatown conservation shophouse up for sale with S$8.5m indicative price

Evergrande squeezed by US$53b of maturities in tough market

Pet spa? Private elevator? The amenities race heats up

Top Global to buy 43 units in Thong Teck Building for S$170m from Allied Tech director

Australian home prices rise at fastest pace since 2017 in August

More than 2,700 flats in Punggol to be launched in September

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file73zm3a1y7ad1exhy7cvw.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

IRAS tax collection up 4.4% to S$52.4b in fiscal 2018/2019

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

montage.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tycoon Oei Hong Leong, Raffles Edu chairman Chew Hua Seng in courtroom showdown

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly