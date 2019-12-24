You are here

Home > Real Estate

Dubai property developer Emaar to sell view from world's tallest tower

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 11:04 AM

nz_burjkhalifa_241256.jpg
At over 828 metres, the Burj Khalifa is twice as tall as New York's Empire State Building and nearly three times the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI] Emaar Properties is selling the observation decks of the world's tallest skyscraper the Burj Khalifa, four sources told Reuters, potentially raising US$1 billion for Dubai's biggest developer amid a real estate downturn.

Two of the sources said Emaar had appointed Standard Chartered to advise it on the sale of the popular "At The Top" tourist attraction.

Emaar, in which the Dubai government has a minority stake of 29.2 per cent, and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

At over 828 metres, the Burj Khalifa is twice as tall as New York's Empire State Building and nearly three times the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"At The Top" is a popular tourist destination in Dubai, which attracted 15.92 million overnight visitors in 2018.

SEE ALSO

'Sizeable' gap between Singapore wealth aspirations and reality: StanChart study

The viewing decks make about 600-700 million dirhams (S$222-258 million) a year, a banking source said.

A financial source estimated they could be worth around US$1 billion.

The sales process began in November, both of these sources said, declining to be named as the deal is not public.

Dubai is a regional hub for tourism, foreign trade and business services, but has faced a slowing real estate market for most of the decade.

It set up a real estate planning commission in September to regulate projects and avoid competition between semi-government and private firms.

Emaar has been divesting hospitality related assets to finance existing operations and expansion, an industry source and a Dubai-based banker said.

Emaar hired Standard Chartered earlier this year for the sale of its district cooling business, and last year for the disposal of five hospitality assets, which were sold to Abu Dhabi National Hotels.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Medical Properties Trust to buy 30 UK hospital facilities for £1.5b

Hong Kong residents eye apartments overseas as protests drag on

SPH adds 7 more UK cities to its student accommodation portfolio for £411m

Hang Lung gets maiden HK$1b green loan from OCBC

Property agent suspended, fined S$27,000 for breaching CEA code

MAG Development considering IPO in Dubai despite downturn

BREAKING

Dec 24, 2019 10:53 AM
Real Estate

Medical Properties Trust to buy 30 UK hospital facilities for £1.5b

[BENGALURU] New York-listed healthcare real estate investment trust Medical Properties Trust (MPT) said on Monday...

Dec 24, 2019 10:48 AM
Stocks

S Korea: Stocks drop as worries over earnings prompt profit-booking

[SEOUL] South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday, even as Wall Street hit record highs, as concerns over domestic...

Dec 24, 2019 10:46 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Dyna-Mac jumps 8.3% on heavy volume

SHARES of offshore oil and gas contractor Dyna-Mac Holdings jumped as much as 11 Singapore cents or 8.3 per cent to...

Dec 24, 2019 10:35 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong political novices thrust into office on Beijing backlash

[HONG KONG] A colourful cast of political novices who won Hong Kong's local elections are attending cramming courses...

Dec 24, 2019 10:31 AM
Government & Economy

PM urges Britons 'not to argue' in Christmas message

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public on Monday "not to have too many arguments" over...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly