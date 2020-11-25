You are here

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 3:29 PM
Supported on brick piers above the ground, the polygonal open verandah has an "unusual patterned, coloured cork flooring".
PHOTO: ERA REALTY NETWORK

The heirloom home was designed in art deco style, and has been well preserved since 1932.
PHOTO: ERA REALTY NETWORK

The polygonal open verandah overlooks the front yard and lap pool, said Mr Hin.
PHOTO: ERA REALTY NETWORK

A CONSERVATION bungalow at 25 Chapel Road has been put on the market via private treaty with a guide price of S$19 million, marketing agent ERA Realty Network told The Business Times.

The land area spans about 10,712 square feet (sq ft) while the built-up area totals some 6,666 sq ft, said ERA's Glen Hin and Ronald Bai.

They noted that the heirloom home was designed in art deco style, and has been well preserved since 1932, with the family owning it for six generations.

The owners restored it in 2009 and added a wing featuring five ensuite bedrooms, a covered patio and a 12-metre lap pool. The following year, it won the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Architectural Heritage Awards.

Supported on brick piers above the ground, the polygonal open verandah has an "unusual patterned, coloured cork flooring" and overlooks the front yard and lap pool, said Mr Hin, who is branch division director at ERA.

He added that there is parking space sufficient for up to five cars.

The pre-war bungalow is about 650 metres or an eight-minute walk to Tao Nan School.

By car, it is four minutes away from East Coast Park and seven minutes from Parkway Parade mall. On foot, it is about 11 minutes to Marine Parade MRT station.

