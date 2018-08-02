You are here

Home > Real Estate

Eiffel Tower shut in dispute over 'monstrous' queues

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 12:15 AM

file6ux7dpcajix1oy05hbb.jpg
Staff at the Eiffel Tower shut down the Paris landmark on Wednesday afternoon in protest over a new access policy which they say is generating "monstrous" queues for tourists.
REUTERS

[PARIS] Staff at the Eiffel Tower shut down the Paris landmark on Wednesday afternoon in protest over a new access policy which they say is generating "monstrous" queues for tourists.

Access to the monument, which welcomed more than six million visitors last year, was blocked from 1400 GMT, according to a sign at the base of the tower.

Staff had already been set to strike on Thursday.

The site's management said staff took action after talks with unions fell apart earlier on Wednesday afternoon. The site was not evacuated, and tourists already inside were allowed to finish their visit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Staff are angry over a decision last month to start setting aside half of the Eiffel Tower's daily tickets for people who buy them online in advance and choose a scheduled time for their visit.

Previously just 20 per cent of tickets to go up the 324-metre "Iron Lady" could be booked ahead of time.

The tower's management has also started reserving specific elevators for each type of ticket holder, a move which "creates lines that are at times monstruous and often lopsided," the CGT union said.

During off-peak times for pre-booked tickets, such as the early afternoon, the reserved elevator might be half empty - despite lines of up to three hours at the elevator for walk-ins.

And high demand at the pre-booked elevator can cause back-ups that force people to wait long beyond their scheduled visit.

"Employees' patience has run out," the CGT's Denis Vavassori said on Monday, adding that many visitors were unhappy with the long waits.

Staff want all the elevators to be available to all visitors, no matter what kind of ticket they have bought.

SETE, the company which runs the site, says it sells 10,000 online tickets for the tower every day and that "the waiting time is very short".

"For visitors who come without tickets, the waiting time at the checkouts at the foot of the Eiffel Tower is exactly the same as last year, while the number of visitors has increased," it insisted.

The tower has been hit by repeated strikes by its 300-strong staff in recent years over issues ranging from pick-pocketing to maintenance work.

AFP

Real Estate

Windy Heights launches second tender for collective sale; unit owners seek to slash reserve price

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

'Rare strata office portfolio' in Tanjong Pagar's GB Building up for sale

Ascott opens 2 Citadines serviced residences in Vietnam, including its biggest property globally

Australian hotelier Meriton fined A$3m for manipulating TripAdvisor reviews

Boustead inks contract to develop new production and warehouse facility

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
SME

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m

Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening