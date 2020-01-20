You are here

Home > Real Estate

Elite Commercial Reit's Singapore IPO to raise up to £131.2m

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 2:06 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE offer price for UK-focused Elite Commercial Reit's proposed Singapore initial public offering (IPO) has been set at £0.68 per unit.

This will raise around £119.5 million (S$209.3 million) to £131.2 million, based on a total offering size of 175.7 million to 192.9 million units, according to a term sheet on Monday seen by The Business Times.

The IPO's Singapore public offer will run from Jan 28 to Feb 4, and is expected to raise "at least" £3.3 million to £3.9 million, equivalent to some 3 per cent of the total offering size, the term sheet stated.

Meanwhile, the placement tranche of £63.2 million to £74.3 million - more than half of the offering size - will be available to international investors outside the US.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The cornerstone tranche comprises some £52.9 million or up to 44.3 per cent of the offering, already committed by the cornerstone investors - Bank of Singapore, CIMB Bank Berhad Singapore Branch and UBS AG Singapore Branch, on behalf of their private banking clients.

SEE ALSO

Elite Commercial Reit lodges preliminary prospectus

The real estate investment trust (Reit) is expected to list on the Singapore bourse's mainboard on Feb 6, with a market cap of about £214.5 million to £226.2 million.

If things go as planned, Elite Commercial Reit will be the first Reit denominated in British pound to be listed in Singapore.

It has an initial portfolio of 97 properties across the UK, all of which are freehold except one.

There will be an over-allotment option of up to 6.6 million units or up to £4.5 million. The exercise of this option will not increase the total number of units in issue post-IPO.

The indicative distribution yield is forecast at 7.1 per cent to 7.4 per cent for fiscal 2020, according to the term sheet.

If the float is successful, Elite Commercial Reit's leverage at listing is estimated at 33.4 per cent to 37.2 per cent.

The first distribution will be for the period from the listing date to June 30, 2020, to be paid by Sept 30, 2020. Unitholders can opt to receive their distributions in British pounds or Singapore dollars.

The Reit's preliminary prospectus, lodged on Friday, did not contain details of the offer price or issuance size.

Real Estate

ARA H-Trust completes acquisition of three US hotels for US$84m

London luxury house sales rebound as buyers race to beat new tax

Jurong Lake area housing estate transformation completed

China cities get creative in steadying cooling property markets

MNACT posts 13.3% fall in Q3 DPU to 1.671 S cents

Elite Commercial Reit lodges preliminary prospectus

BREAKING

Jan 20, 2020 02:05 PM
Consumer

China unveils plan to reduce single-use plastic by 2025

[BEIJING] China's top economic planner said it would cut the production and use of plastic over the next five years...

Jan 20, 2020 01:40 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.19% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory, with The Straits Times Index down 0.19...

Jan 20, 2020 01:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC says 'worst likely over' for Mapletree NAC Trust

OCBC Investment Research on Monday increased its fair-value estimate for Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (...

Jan 20, 2020 01:17 PM
Government & Economy

Capitalism seen doing 'more harm than good' in global survey

[LONDON] A majority of people around the world believe capitalism in its current form is doing more harm than good,...

Jan 20, 2020 01:16 PM
Consumer

Japan's ski areas are having their worst winter in decades

[TOKYO] Japan's ski resorts are suffering through one of the worst snow seasons on record, disappointing locals and...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly